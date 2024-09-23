23 September 2024

Capsule carrying record-breaking astronauts returns to Earth

By The Newsroom
23 September 2024

A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station (ISS) has landed in Kazakhstan – ending a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair.

The capsule landed on the Kazakh steppe about three and a half hours after undocking from the ISS in an apparently trouble-free descent.

Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned after 374 days aboard the space station, the longest continuous stay there.

Also in the capsule was American Tracy Dyson, who was in the space station for six months.

