Cargo ship splits in two after running aground in Japanese port

Cargo ship Crimson Polaris (Japan Coast Guard via AP)
By The Newsroom
16:28pm, Thu 12 Aug 2021
A cargo ship broke into two pieces after running aground in a northern Japanese port and is spilling oil into the sea, Japan’s coast guard said Thursday.

All 21 Chinese and Filipino crew members were safely rescued by the coast guard, said the ship’s Japanese operator, NYK Line.

The 39,910-ton wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris went aground on Wednesday while sailing inside Hachinohe Port.

The ship was spilling oil into the sea (Japan Coast Guard via AP)

It managed to free itself from the seabed, but suffered a crack which widened and eventually caused the vessel to split into two early on Thursday, the coast guard said.

Officials were trying to contain the oil spill. The amount of oil leaked is under investigation, NYK Line said in a statement.

The broken hull of the Panamanian-registered ship has drifted about 2.4 miles off the coast, it said.

Japan

Ship

AP