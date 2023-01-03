(Steve Parsons/PA)
China threatens ‘counter-measures’ as countries introduce Covid screening

Beijing has condemned the introduction of Covid-19 testing on passengers arriving in some countries from China, and threatened its own counter-measures.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take counter-measures based on the principle of reciprocity.”

