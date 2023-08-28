28 August 2023

China to drop Covid-19 testing requirement for incoming travellers

By The Newsroom
28 August 2023

China will no longer require a negative Covid-19 test result from incoming travellers starting on Wednesday.

It is a milestone towards ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing on Monday.

China only ended its “zero-Covid” policy in December after years of tight restrictions that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.

As part of those measures, incoming travellers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels.

The curbs slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.

