A court in China has ordered a man to give his former wife $7,700 in compensation for five years of unpaid labor. The man filed for divorce last year after being married to his wife for five years. The woman was reluctant to divorce at first but then decided to request financial compensation. The woman argued that her husband had not helped with the housework or children during their five years of marriage. The court ruled in her favor and ordered the husband to pay monthly alimony of $310 and a one-time payment of $7,700. The ruling is the first of its kind under China's new civil code, which will better protect the rights of individuals. The change allows a spouse to seek compensation during a divorce for taking more responsibility in caring for children.