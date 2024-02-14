14 February 2024

Climate activists target Botticelli’s Birth Of Venus in Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

14 February 2024

Two climate activists have targeted Botticelli’s masterpiece The Birth Of Venus at Florence’s Uffizi Gallery, attaching images of recent flood damage in the Tuscany region on the protective glass.

Italian authorities immediately cleared the room and the two protesters were brought by carabinieri for questioning.

Under a new law, the protesters could face up to six months in jail.

The protest materials were easily removed from the glass without leaving a trace, and the room where the painting hangs was reopened within 15 minutes.

The activists from the Last Generation climate movement said they were protesting the Italian government’s failure to address climate issues that result in more frequent floods and landslides, including severe flooding in Tuscany last year that left at least six people dead and caused widespread damage.

