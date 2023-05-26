Climate protesters face tear gas at TotalEnergies shareholder meeting in Paris

French police have thrown a security cordon around a shareholders’ meeting in Paris of oil major TotalEnergies, spraying tear gas and pushing back climate protesters.

Shareholders, some escorted into the meeting by police, ran a gauntlet of the peaceful, earnest and mostly young demonstrators, who waved signs attacking the climate record of the French energy giant that has reaped colossal profits from price surges that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Demonstrators’ signs declared: “The last pipeline before the end of the world”, and: “Listen to the scientists: No more fossil projects”.

Protesters sat down in the surrounding streets and linked arms to block access to the meeting in a Paris concert hall.

Police officers carried some protesters to move them out of the way. They sprayed tear gas from canisters to force people back.

The demonstration comes after climate protesters tried to rush the stage of the Shell shareholder meeting in London on Tuesday, with security guards dragging some of them away.

Dozens of activists also forced the delay of the start of the meeting by chanting: “Shut down Shell”, while others shouted, held signs and linked arms outside as security tried to remove them.

The tactics come as demonstrators contest the burning of coal, oil, natural gas and biomass blamed for air pollution that researchers say kills 1.2 million people worldwide per year and is driving the climate crisis, causing deadly weather extremes, hunger, heat deaths, migration and environmental destruction.

The United Nations chief has pleaded for an end to new fossil fuel exploration and for rich countries to quit coal, oil and gas by 2040.

Citing the protests, TotalEnergies had told shareholders beforehand that they could vote remotely.

Protesters came hours before the meeting, as dawn was breaking, to try to stop it from going ahead. The stand-off with police evolved from there.

Demonstrator Camille Etienne said: “We have no choice but to be here every single time they are here.”