Coffin is dropped amid scuffles before Al Jazeera journalist is laid to rest

Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral in Jerusalem of an Al Jazeera journalist who witnesses say was shot dead by Israeli forces while covering a military raid in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.

The Israeli military said its initial investigation showed that a heavy firefight was underway around 200 meters from where Shireen Abu Akleh was killed, but that it was unable to determine whether she was shot by Israeli forces or Palestinian militants.

Recent days have seen an outpouring of grief from across the Palestinian territories and the wider Arab world.

Ms Abu Akleh was a widely respected on-air correspondent who spent quarter of a century covering the harsh realities of life under Israeli military rule, which is well into its sixth decade with no end in sight.

Mourners carry the Palestinian flag-draped coffin of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on the way to her final resting place (Mahmoud Illean/AP) (AP)

Dozens of people, many of them carrying Palestinian flags, tried to march the coffin on foot from a hospital to a Catholic church inside the Old City.

Israeli police moved in and scuffles broke out, with the coffin at one point dropping to the ground.

The police later allowed the family to take the coffin by car to the church, which was packed with mourners, before sealing off the hospital and firing tear gas at scores of protesters inside.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera had earlier said that its managing director, Ahmad Alyafei, would travel to Jerusalem to attend the funeral.

Israel has called for a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and for it to hand over the bullet for forensic analysis to determine who fired the fatal round.

The PA has refused, saying it will conduct its own investigation and send the results to the International Criminal Court, which is already investigating possible Israeli war crimes.

Israeli police in riot gear confront mourners and journalists covering the transfer from the hospital of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to her final resting place (Mahmoud Illean/AP) (AP)

In a statement issued on Friday, the military said Palestinian gunmen recklessly fired hundreds of rounds at an Israeli military vehicle, some in the direction of where Ms Abu Akleh was standing.

It said Israeli forces returned fire, and that without doing ballistic analysis it cannot determine who was responsible for her death.

“The conclusion of the interim investigation is that it is not possible to determine the source of the fire that hit and killed the reporter,” the military said.

Reporters who were with Ms Abu Akleh, including one who was shot and wounded, said there were no clashes or militants in the immediate area when she was killed early on Wednesday.

All of them were wearing protective equipment that clearly identified them as reporters.

Both sides are likely to cast doubt on any conclusions reached by the other, and there did not appear to be any possibility of a third party carrying out an independent probe.

Within hours of her death, the PA and Al Jazeera accused Israel of deliberately killing Ms Abu Akleh.

Israel says a full investigation is needed before any conclusions can be drawn.

An Israeli border police officer in riot gear takes aim with riot control rounds outside the hospital (Mahmoud Illean/AP) (AP)

Rights groups say Israel rarely follows through on investigations into the killing of Palestinians by its security forces and hands down lenient punishments on the rare occasions when it does.

Ms Abu Akleh, 51, a US citizen, joined Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language service in 1997 and rose to prominence covering the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising against Israeli rule, in the early 2000s.

She was shot in the head while covering an Israeli arrest raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

Palestinians from in and around Jenin have carried out a series of deadly attacks inside Israel in recent weeks, and Israel has launched near daily arrest raids in the area, often igniting gun battles with militants.

Israeli troops pushed into Jenin again early on Friday.

An Associated Press photographer heard heavy gunfire and explosions and said Israeli troops had surrounded a home.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 13 Palestinians were hospitalised after being hurt in the fighting, including one who was shot in the stomach.

The Israeli military tweeted that Palestinians opened fire when its forces went in to arrest suspected militants.

Posters showing Ms Abu Akleh and Arabic that reads, “the icon of the Palestinian media, coverage continues, goodbye Shireen,” while journalists and mourners gather at the Al Jazeera channel office, in the West Bank city of Ramallah (Nasser Nasser/AP) (AP)

Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem — including the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims — in the 1967 war.

The Palestinians want both territories as part of their future state.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognised internationally and views the entire city as its capital.

Police went to Ms Abu Akleh’s family home in Jerusalem on the day she was killed and have shown up at other mourning events in the city to remove Palestinian flags.

Tensions were running high ahead of the funeral.