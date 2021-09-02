Composer of classic Zorba the Greek film score Mikis Theodorakis dies aged 96

Mikis Theodorakis at the UN in 1970 (AP) (AP)
By UK Newsroom
10:13am, Thu 02 Sep 2021
Mikis Theodorakis the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, has died aged 96.

His death at his home in central Athens was announced on state television and followed multiple hospital admissions in recent years, mostly for heart treatment.

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis (Petros Giannakouris/AP) (AP)

Theodorakis’ prolific career that started at age 17 produced a hugely varied body of work that ranged from sombre symphonies to popular television and the film scores for Serpico and Zorba The Greek.

But the towering man with trademark worker suits, hoarse voice and wavy hair also is remembered by Greeks for his stubborn opposition to postwar regimes that persecuted him and outlawed his music.

