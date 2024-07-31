Conor McGregor receives suspended sentence for dangerous driving

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has avoided jail after being handed a suspended sentence for dangerous driving in Dublin.

The UFC star also received a two-year driving ban and a fine for two traffic offences.

McGregor, 36, of The Paddocks in Straffan, Co Kildare, was charged with several driving offences after an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Palmerstown, west Dublin, on March 22 2022.

He had been travelling in his Bentley Continental GT when he was stopped by gardai on the motorway.

Proceedings have come to a close more than two years later, after the millionaire appeared at Blanchardstown District Court for several court mentions in the case.

Judge David McHugh disqualified McGregor from driving for two years, handed him a five-month suspended sentence and fined him 5,000 euro (£4,200) for dangerous driving – the maximum for such an offence.

He received a further 1,000 euro (£840) fine for a count of careless driving on the M50 on the same day.

A count of dangerous driving and charges for having no insurance or licence were struck out on Wednesday.

After the decision, McGregor, wearing a blue three-piece suit, was driven away in a Bentley convertible, accompanied by his father Tony.

He made no comment other than to say thank you to an onlooker who wished him well.

The driving ban comes a month after the Dubliner pulled out of a major UFC fight against Michael Chandler due to an injury.

The fight was expected to be part of a comeback for McGregor, who has not fought in the UFC since 2021.

Both competitors have hinted at a rescheduled match-up in December, though this has not been officially confirmed.

In 2018, McGregor was disqualified from driving for six months after being caught travelling at around one and a half times the speed limit near Dublin.

The court heard at the time about a dozen previous traffic convictions, which included going through a red light, driving while using a mobile phone, entering a bus lane, driving unaccompanied with only a provisional licence and parking on double yellow lines.

McGregor acknowledged outside the courtroom then that he had to slow down and “drive safer” in future.