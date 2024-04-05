05 April 2024

Crowds gather to see cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Tokyo

By The Newsroom
05 April 2024

Crowds gathered on Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.

Cherry blossoms, known as “sakura” in Japanese, are the country’s favourite flower, and people often have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling petals. There are picnics and sake drinking.

The trees are usually at peak bloom in late March to early April, the same time the country begins a new school and business year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Passengers jump into sea to escape ferry fire in Gulf of Thailand

world news

Killer whale calf stranded in Canadian lagoon will be airlifted out to be reunited with pod

world news

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills at least seven

world news