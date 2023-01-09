Andrej Babis (AP)
09 January 2023

Czech ex-premier Andrej Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case

By The Newsroom
09 January 2023

A Prague court has acquitted former Czech Republic prime minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a £1.65 million case involving European Union subsidies.

Prosecutors had sought a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 10 million Czech koruna (£366,000) for the populist billionaire.

Babis pleaded not guilty and repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated.

