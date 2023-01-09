Czech ex-premier Andrej Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case
By The Newsroom
A Prague court has acquitted former Czech Republic prime minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a £1.65 million case involving European Union subsidies.
Prosecutors had sought a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 10 million Czech koruna (£366,000) for the populist billionaire.
Babis pleaded not guilty and repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated.
