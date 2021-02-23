Czech freediver sets record by swimming distance of 80.9 metres under ice

Czech Republic Under Ice Swimming Record
Czech Republic Under Ice Swimming Record (AP)
By NewsChain reporter
14:19pm, Tue 23 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A Czech freediver has set a world record for men swimming under ice.

David Vencl swam 80.9 metres (265ft) holding his breath on Tuesday. In this category, freedivers cannot use any fin, diving suit, cap or weights.

Czech Republic Under Ice Swimming Record (AP)

The previous record was 76.2 metres (250ft) by Stig Severinsen of Denmark in April 2013, according to Guinness World Records.

Vencl took one minute and 35 seconds for the record at a lake in Lahost in the northern Czech Republic

Czech Republic Under Ice Swimming Record (AP)

“It was faster than I expected, I felt great,” he said.

“I knew for sure that I will swim the 80 metres but, of course, that weight of the moment was the only thing that was tiring me down a little bit.”

Organisers said the ice was at least 30cm (12in) thick, a condition for the record to be recognised.

Sign up to our newsletter

Czech Republic

Swimmer

Ice

Record

Today’s News Chain