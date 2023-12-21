21 December 2023

Czech police say shooting in Prague has killed several people

By The Newsroom
21 December 2023

A shooting in central Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The philosophical faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design are located in that area.

The police department said the square has been sealed off and urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

