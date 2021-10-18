error code: 1003
Czech president unable to carry out duties because of health issues

Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said.

The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Mr Zeman is being treated says the president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain”.

Mr Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on October 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.

The hospital previously said Mr Zeman was in an intensive care unit in stable condition, but further details about his health were unknown.

