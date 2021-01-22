Daniel Craig’s James Bond farewell delayed again as ‘No Time to Die’ pushed back to October
13:04pm, Fri 22 Jan 2021
The release of the next James Bond movie has been put back yet again due to the closure of cinemas across the world.
'No Time To Die' had already been pushed back twice and will now debut globally on October 8. It had originally been due to hit screens in April 2020.
The film is the 25th instalment in the Bond franchise and sees Daniel Craig's final appearance as British secret service agent 007. It also features Lea Seydoux and Rami Malek.
Earlier this week, leading film-makers including Danny Boyle and Sir Steve McQueen wrote to the UK Government, calling for financial support for cinema chains because "UK cinema stands on the edge of an abyss".