07 June 2024

Danish prime minister assaulted in Copenhagen, media reports say

By The Newsroom
Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man in the capital Copenhagen, the state news agency Ritzau has reported.

Danish media said the attacker has been arrested.

There was no immediate word on how the assault happened or if Ms Frederiksen was hurt in any way.

The prime minister’s office told the Danish state broadcaster DR that she was “shocked” by the incident.

The reports gave no further details and it is unclear in what context the assault occurred and if it was in relation to a political event.

