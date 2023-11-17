17 November 2023

Deadly blast hits university in Armenian capital

By The Newsroom
17 November 2023

An explosion has rocked a university building in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.

The interior ministry said the blast occurred in the basement of the chemistry department building at Yerevan State University.

One person died and three others were take to hospital with burns and other injuries, health officials said, adding that one is in a “grave condition”.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

world news

Train drivers plan rolling one-day strikes to make it a miserable December for passengers

news

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news