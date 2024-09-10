Death toll from Vietnam storm rises to 87, with 70 people missing

The death toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Yagi and subsequent heavy rain that triggered floods and landslides climbed to 87 on Tuesday.

Hundreds of other people have been injured and 70 are still missing, state media said.

Typhoon Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit Vietnam in decades when it made landfall on Saturday with winds of up to 92mph (149kph).

It killed nine people and then weakened on Sunday, but continuing downpours triggered floods and landslides.

Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV reported that 87 people have died and 70 remain missing.

Most of the deaths were caused by flooding and landslides, it said.

Water levels in several rivers, including the Red River that flows through the capital, Hanoi, were dangerously high.

Authorities evacuated families living close to the river in Hanoi on Tuesday.

On Monday, a bridge collapsed and a bus was swept away, while factories in northern provinces like Haiphong were damaged.

One of the hardest-hit provinces is Cao Bang, where 19 people died and 36 others are missing because of landslides in the hilly area.

A landslide in Cao Bang overturned a bus carrying about 20 people into a flooded stream on Monday.

The vehicle was swept away and rescuers have only been able to save one person. Two bodies were recovered and the others remain missing, state media VN Express said.

Heavy rain and landslides also killed 19 people in north-western Lao Cai province bordering China.

Video obtained by the Associated Press showed soil sliding down a hill on to houses and a road as people fled for safety.

A steel bridge in northern Phu Tho province collapsed into the Red River.

Reports said 10 cars and trucks and two motorbikes fell into the river.

Three people were rescued while 13 remain missing, state media said on Tuesday, adding that rescue operations are continuing.