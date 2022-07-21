21 July 2022

Death toll from weeks of rain in Pakistan rises to 282

By The Newsroom
21 July 2022

The death toll from five weeks of monsoon rains and flash floods jumped to at least 282 in Pakistan on Thursday, officials said as the latest downpours continued lashing the country.

The deluge has swollen rivers and damaged highways, bridges and about 5,600 houses since June 14, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The rains also flooded many areas across Pakistan, disrupting traffic.

Many of the 282 people who died in rain-related incidents were women and children.

A couple cross a road during heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi (Anjum Naveed/AP/PA) (AP)

Most of the damage and casualties were reported from the south-western Baluchistan province.

Rains also caused casualties and damages in the north west bordering Afghanistan, eastern Punjab province and southern Sindh province.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor government planning. The season runs from July through September.

Rains are essential for irrigating crops and replenishing dams and other water reservoirs in Pakistan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Has Boris Johnson already clocked off? PM accused as he parties at Chequers

news

Tory leadership candidates clash over cost of living during second TV debate

news

Speculation about Putin’s assassination is ‘wishful thinking’, says UK military chief

news