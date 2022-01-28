Disney has come under fire after being accused of giving beloved cartoon character Minnie Mouse a “woke” makeover.

The character, who was created almost 100 years ago in 1928, has ditched her signature red and white polka-dot dress in favour of a ‘progressive’ blue pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney to mark both Women’s History Month and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.

Minnie’s new look will now consist of blue trousers and a matching blazer adorned with black polka dots, and of course, a matching bow.

She will also be swapping out her trademark yellow pumps for a pair of simple black shoes.

The move was met by despair and outrage after it was unveiled by the House of Mouse earlier this week, with many flocking to social media to voice their displeasure.

“More woke BS. The design’s nice but we’re talking about a character that is almost 100 years old,” declared one Twitter user.

“Oh Hell no. I’m re-designing this. Love the idea... despite the execution. But it’s not even red,” said another.

“The OG look is timeless, and the whole point of it was to differentiate her from Mickey (especially back in the ‘20s),” added a third.

Designer Stella McCartney is behind Minnie Mouse’s new look (PA)

While a fourth person bemoaned: “Minnie in a suit makes her look like Mickey in a suit.”

Author, talk show host, and conservative political commentator Candace Owens certainly had a lot to say on the subject as she laid into Disney for the change during an appearance on Fox News.

“I am so glad they are doing this,” she began sarcastically.

“This is why people don’t take these people seriously, they are taking all of these things that nobody was offended by and feel they have to get rid of them and destroy them.

“[This is] because they are bored, they are absolutely bored, they are trying to destroy the fabrics of our society pretending that there are issues,” she fumed.

“This is so everybody looks over here, look at Minnie Mouse, don’t look at inflation. Look at Minnie Mouse, the world is going forward because we have got her in a pantsuit.

“Never mind that you can’t get anything in the grocery store and you can’t buy a piece of bacon unless you have got thirty dollars in your pocket, at least we are addressing the real problem which is Minnie Mouse,” Owens concluded.

In a statement, designer McCartney, 50, said that Minnie has ‘always had a special place in my heart’ and she was ‘delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse’.

“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!” the daughter of Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney said.

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics.

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honour of Women’s History Month, in March 2022,” McCartney added.

For those still up in arms, don’t worry, the change is only temporary and confined to Disneyland Paris.

The theme park will mark its third decade on March 6 with a “dazzling” new show in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, which recently reopened after 12 months of renovation.