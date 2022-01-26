Disney has responded to criticism from actor Peter Dinklage over its planned remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The Game of Thrones star, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, said Disney should have reassessed the project, calling its thinking ‘backward’.

But Disney hit back saying it intended to ‘avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film’.

The movie is being directed by 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb, with West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler set to play the titular role, and Gal Gadot cast as the Evil Queen.

Emmy Award-winning Dinklage, 52, said he was ‘a little taken aback’ when the studio celebrated casting ‘a Latina actress as Snow White’ despite telling a story with a problematic representation of dwarfs.

Advising that they intended to ‘take a different approach’ to the characters in the upcoming flick, a spokesperson for Disney said: “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” they added to Variety.

Dinklage made his remarks while appearing on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

“Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of SnowWhiteandtheSevenDwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me,” he said.

“You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f**king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together? What the f**k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

Production of Snow White is due to begin later this year with a release date yet to be announced.