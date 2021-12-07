07 December 2021

Dozens of inmates killed in Burundi prison fire, says government

By The Newsroom
07 December 2021

Thirty-eight prisoners have been killed in a fire in Burundi the government said.

Vice President Prosper Bazombanza announced the deaths following the blaze in Gitega, the country’s political capital, on Tuesday morning.

More than 60 other people had been injured and the death toll could rise.

The prison in Gitega is overcrowded with more than 1,500 inmates in cells designed to hold 400, according to local reports.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Phillip Schofield asks disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock: ‘Was it your dyslexia that meant you misread the social distancing rules?’

news

People who have had Covid and been vaccinated more likely to fight off new variants

news

Storm Barra arrives, bringing rain, 70mph winds, and threat of disruption

news