08 June 2024

Dozens of Palestinians killed amid fighting in Gaza near hostage release zone

By The Newsroom
08 June 2024

At least 94 bodies have arrived at a hospital in central Gaza during heavy fighting, a health official has said.

Khalil Degran spoke to The Associated Press as fighting continued in the part of Gaza where the Israeli military rescued four hostages on Saturday morning.

The official said more than 100 injured people have also arrived at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah.

Israel said after the hostage release that it would continue fighting until all those taken by Hamas in the October 7 attack that triggered the war are freed.

