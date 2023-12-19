Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

Israeli strikes have killed at least 28 Palestinians in southern Gaza and troops raided one of the last functioning hospitals in the north as the country pressed ahead with its war against Hamas.

The offensive, launched in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack in Israel, has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians, displaced some 1.9 million, demolished much of northern Gaza and sparked attacks on US and Israeli targets across the region.

Attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have led major shipping companies — as well as the oil and gas giant BP — to suspend trade through the vital waterway, prompting the US and its allies to launch a new mission to counter the threat.

But after meeting Israeli officials on Monday, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said he was “not here to dictate timelines or terms”.

His remarks signalled that the US would continue shielding Israel from growing international calls for a ceasefire as the United Nations Security Council was set to hold another vote on Tuesday, and that Washington would keep providing vital military aid for one of the 21st century’s deadliest air and ground wars.

A strike on a home in Rafah where displaced people were sheltering killed at least 25 people, including women and children, and another killed at least three people, according to Associated Press journalists who saw the bodies arrive at two local hospitals on Tuesday.

Rafah, which is in the southern part of Gaza where Israel has told Palestinians to seek shelter, has been repeatedly bombarded in recent days, as Israel has struck what it says are militant targets across the territory, often killing large numbers of civilians.

The military said on Tuesday it had killed a prominent Hamas financier in an airstrike in Rafah, without specifying when it happened or if others were killed or hurt.

Meanwhile, fierce battles also raged in northern Gaza, where Hamas continues to put up stiff resistance across what is now a wasteland, seven weeks after Israeli tanks and troops stormed in following Hamas’s attack on southern Israel.

Militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in that assault and abducted 240 others.

More than 19,400 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which has said that most are women and children and that thousands more are buried under rubble.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

Israel’s military says 131 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive.

It says it has killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.

Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields, but the military rarely comments on individual strikes.

Israeli forces raided the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City overnight, according to the church that operates it, destroying a wall at its front entrance and detaining most of its staff.

The facility was the scene of an explosion early in the war that killed dozens of Palestinians, and which an Associated Press investigation later determined was likely caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Don Binder, a pastor at St George’s Anglican Cathedral, which runs the hospital, said the raid left just two doctors, four nurses and two caretakers to tend to more than 100 seriously wounded patients, with no running water or electricity.

“It has been a great mercy for the many wounded in Gaza City that we were able to keep our Ahli Anglican Hospital open for so long,” Mr Binder wrote in a Facebook post late on Monday.

“That ended today.”

He said an Israeli tank was parked on the rubble at the hospital’s entrance, blocking anyone from entering or leaving.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Forces have raided other hospitals across Gaza, accusing Hamas of using them for military purposes.

Hospital staff have denied the allegations and accused Israel of endangering critically ill and wounded civilians.

The military said on Tuesday that soldiers found an explosive device inside a clinic in Shijaiyah, a Gaza City neighbourhood that has seen heavy fighting in recent days.

It did not say whether the clinic was operational and in footage released by the military it appeared to have been abandoned.

The UN Security Council has delayed to Tuesday a vote on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for a halt to hostilities to allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

Diplomats said negotiations were taking place to get the US to abstain or vote for the resolution after it vetoed an earlier call for a ceasefire.

France, the UK and Germany — some of Israel’s closest allies — joined global calls for a ceasefire over the weekend.

In Israel, protesters have called for negotiations with Hamas to facilitate the release of scores of hostages still held by the group.

CIA director William Burns met in Warsaw with the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the prime minister of Qatar on Monday, the first known meeting of the three since the ceasefire and the release of some 100 hostages in a deal they helped broker.

But US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the talks were not “at a point where another deal is imminent”.

Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will keep fighting until it ends Hamas rule in Gaza, crushes its military capabilities and frees all the hostages taken during the October 7 attack.

For now, at least, he seems to have full US support for a campaign that could last months or years.