28 February 2022

Dozens wounded in clashes in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

By The Newsroom
28 February 2022

At least 44 people have been wounded in fighting in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, and seven of them died in hospitals, Ukrainian authorities said.

It was not clear if the casualties, which covered the past 24 hours, were all civilians.

The state emergencies agency said the casualties could be higher because the damage from Monday’s shelling of residential areas is still being assessed.

Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment from a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, (Marienko Andrew/AP) (AP)

Ukrainian social networks featured videos showing residential quarters hit by a series of powerful explosions amid fighting with Russian forces.

The Russian military has consistently denied targeting residential areas despite abundant evidence of shelling of residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin has made a ‘colossal mistake’ on Ukraine

world news

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich ‘trying to find peaceful resolution’ to Ukraine crisis

world news

Russia could use ‘most unsavoury means’ to win in Ukraine, Truss warns

world news