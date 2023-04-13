13 April 2023

Drought will cause crop failures in Spain, farmers warn

13 April 2023

Drought now affects 60% of the Spanish countryside, with crops like wheat and barley in four regions likely to fail entirely, the main Spanish farmers association said on Thursday.

Spain’s long-term drought is causing “irreversible losses” to more than 3.5 million hectares of crops, the Coordinator of Farmers and Ranchers Organisations said in a new report, with wheat and barley in four major growing regions “written off” and badly affected in three more.

Nuts and vineyards were struggling and olives will be badly affected if rain does not arrive in the next few weeks, the report added.

The drought was also affecting farmers’ ability to irrigate corn, sunflowers, rice and cotton, likely leading to reduced sowing of these crops over the summer, it added.

