Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary

Carlos Ghosn
Carlos Ghosn (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
12:16pm, Thu 20 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A Dutch court has ordered fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to repay nearly 5 million euro (£4.32 million) in salary to an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and rejected his claim for millions in compensation for wrongful dismissal.

The ruling came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 sacking from the Nissan-Mitsubishi BV overturned and demanded 15 million euro (£11.68 million) in compensation.

The court in Amsterdam rejected his claims, saying he did not have a contract with the company at the time.

Sign up to our newsletter

Netherlands

Ghosn

Digital

AP