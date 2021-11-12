12 November 2021

Dutch government orders partial lockdown amid rising Covid cases

By The Newsroom
12 November 2021

Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced a three-week partial lockdown amid surging Covid-19 cases in the Netherlands.

The lockdown, which begins on Saturday night, is the first in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent.

Under the lockdown, bars restaurants and supermarkets will have to close at 8pm, professional sports matches will be played in empty stadiums and people are being urged to work from home as much as possible.

Stores selling non-essential items will have to close at 6pm.

