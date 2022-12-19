19 December 2022

Dutch leader apologises over Netherlands’ role in slave trade

19 December 2022

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ historical role in slavery and the slave trade – despite calls for him to delay the long-awaited statement.

Mr Rutte said in a 20-minute speech that was greeted with silence by an invited audience at the National Archive: “Today, I apologise.”

Some activist groups had urged him to wait until next year’s July 1 anniversary of the country’s abolition of slavery before offering the apology.

Some even went to court last week in a failed attempt to block the speech.

“We know there is no one good moment for everybody, no right words for everybody, no right place for everybody,” Mr Rutte said.

He added that the Dutch government would establish a fund for initiatives that will help tackle the legacy of slavery in the Netherlands and its former colonies.

