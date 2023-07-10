10 July 2023

Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

10 July 2023

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, has said he will leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation.

Mr Rutte, the leader of the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), announced his decision at a hastily-arranged parliamentary debate.

He said: “Yesterday morning I made a decision that I will not be available again as a leader of the VVD. When a new Cabinet takes office after the elections, I will leave politics.”

Mr Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition resigned on Friday after failing to agree on a package of measures to rein in migration.

No date has yet been set for the election.

