10 March 2023

‘Eight dead’ in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

By The Newsroom
10 March 2023

Eight people died in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg, Germany police have said.

A number of people were hurt.

There is still no word on a possible motive for Thursday evening’s shooting, which has stunned Germany’s second-biggest city.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, described a “brutal act of violence”.

Overnight, police said they believe there was a single gunman who may be a person found dead in the building.

