‘Eight dead’ in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany
By The Newsroom
Eight people died in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg, Germany police have said.
A number of people were hurt.
There is still no word on a possible motive for Thursday evening’s shooting, which has stunned Germany’s second-biggest city.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, described a “brutal act of violence”.
Overnight, police said they believe there was a single gunman who may be a person found dead in the building.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox