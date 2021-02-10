Elton John and Michael Caine ‘ham it up’ in rallying cry vaccine advert for the NHS
Elton John and Michael Caine have joined forces to lampoon themselves in an NHS advert urging people to take up their coronavirus vaccinations.
The video, shot at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, shows the pair apparently auditioning for a part in the campaign to promote the jab.
Sir Elton is first up and makes several attempts to introduce himself to the director's satisfaction, saying: “The more people in society that get vaccinated, the more chance there is of eradicating the national Covid pandemic.
“It is really important to know that the vaccines have all been through and met the necessary safety and quality standards.”
After acting out his reaction to having the injection, Sir Elton, 73, then references his 1983 hit by saying: “As you can see, I’m still standing, yeah, yeah, yeah.”
The director then responds with: “Thanks Elton, we will let you know," to which Sir Elton replies: “Well at this short notice you won’t find anyone bigger.”
Cut to Sir Michael, 87, as he rolls down his sleeve post jab to utter the immortal words: "My name is Michael Caine."
He goes on to say: "It didn’t hurt”, before adding: “Not many people know that.”
The ad fades as the director can be heard briefing a colleague: “Let the little fella know he didn’t get the job”.