13 November 2023

Emirates opens Dubai Air Show with £42bn aircraft purchase from Boeing

By The Newsroom
Long-haul carrier Emirates has said it will buy Boeing aircraft in a deal worth 52 billion dollars (£42 billion).

Emirates chief executive and chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum made the announcement on Monday at the Dubai Air Show.

Dubai’s crown prince and deputy crown prince were on hand for the announcement.

Boeing said it was “delighted” by the order.

