14 September 2022

EU court largely upholds massive Google Android anti-competition fine

By The Newsroom
14 September 2022

One of the European Union’s highest courts has largely upheld a huge fine issued to Google by the bloc’s anti-competition watchdog in 2018 over the tech giant’s Android mobile operating system.

The European Court of Justice’s General Court mostly confirmed a European Commission decision to slap Google with a fine of more than four billion euro for stifling competition through the dominance of Android.

The court said it was appropriate to impose a fine of 4.125 billion euro (£3.5 billion) on Google, slightly lower than the original 4.34 billion euro penalty.

