09 June 2024

EU projection shows far-right parties making big gains in European elections

By The Newsroom
09 June 2024

Far-right parties have made big gains at the European Parliament as the Greens took a major hit at Sunday’s European elections, according to a first projection provided by the EU.

The estimates aggregated by the EU parliament are based on exit polls or other survey data, along with projections that may include some partial election returns.

The two mainstream and pro-European groups, the conservatives and the socialists, lost a few seats but remained the dominant forces.

The Greens were expected to lose about 20 seats.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William attends final international event commemorating D-Day 80th anniversary

news

Drones search for TV doctor Michael Mosley after he goes missing in Greece

news

VAR decision… the technology stays – key questions as PL clubs vote to keep it

football