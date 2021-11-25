25 November 2021

EU regulator authorises Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged five to 11

By The Newsroom
25 November 2021

The EU drugs regulator has authorised Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children aged five to 11, clearing the way for jabs to be administered to millions of primary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe.

It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a Covid-19 vaccine for use in young children.

The agency said it “recommended granting an extension of indication for the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged five to 11″.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Up to 30 feared dead after migrant boat capsizes crossing English Channel in worst single-day loss of life

news

Magdalena Andersson resigns hours after becoming Sweden’s first female PM

world news

MP Stella Creasy told to stop bringing her breastfeeding baby into Commons chamber

news