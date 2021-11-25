EU regulator authorises Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged five to 11
By The Newsroom
The EU drugs regulator has authorised Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children aged five to 11, clearing the way for jabs to be administered to millions of primary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe.
It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a Covid-19 vaccine for use in young children.
The agency said it “recommended granting an extension of indication for the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged five to 11″.
