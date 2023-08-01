Euphoria star Angus Cloud remembered as ‘sensitive soul’ following death aged 25

Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco O’Neill in hit HBO series Euphoria, has been remembered as a “sweet, sensitive soul” following his death aged 25.

The US actor died on Monday, a week after he buried his father having “intensely struggled” with the grief, a statement from Cloud’s family said.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement said.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.”

A fortnight before his death, Cloud posted a picture of his father wearing a red tracksuit, captioning it: “Miss u breh.”

Cloud was one of the breakout stars of popular TV series Euphoria, appearing in both series of the Sam Levinson-directed drama alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

Colman Domingo, who played Ali Muhammad in the series, led cast tributes on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of a smiling Cloud taking a selfie with the cast in his orange suit at the Euphoria premiere, Domingo wrote: “And that was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace.”

He later wrote on his Instagram story: “Couldn’t be more real, original and sweet. Loved this kid. Always smiles.

“I hope this sensitive soul is at rest. Check on loved ones. Check on them.”

Meanwhile US actor Eric Dane, who plays real estate businessman Cal Jacobs in the show, shared a message on his Instagram story: “He was a one off. I’m truly sad.”

Cloud was most often in Euphoria scenes alongside his partner in crime Ashtray, played by Javon Walton.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram, Walton wrote: “Rest easy brother” and later “forever family.”

Meanwhile on Twitter, Kathrine Narducci, who played Cloud’s on-screen grandmother Marie O’Neill in Euphoria, described him as a “gentle beautiful soul” who “exited to soon”.

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya’s on-screen younger sister Gia Bennett, shared a clip of Cloud laughing on the show to her Instagram Story, captioning it: “The tears just won’t stop.”

Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy Perez, posted a heartbreak emoji on her Instagram Story.

Fans of Euphoria including US musicians Questlove and Kid Cudi also shared messages following news of Cloud’s death.

On Twitter, Kid Cudi said: “This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business”, while on Instagram Questlove wrote: “Fez was the spiritual centre of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show”.

Canadian rapper Drake, who serves as executive producer on Euphoria, shared a picture of Cloud on his Instagram Story, captioning it “Good soul”, alongside a sad face emoji and a white dove.

In a statement shared with US outlets, Euphoria director Levinson said: “There was no-one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched.

“I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

The acting world was left reeling following Cloud’s death, including West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler.

The US actress tweeted: “Please remember how loved you are. This world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

“There are reasons to stick around. And this world needs you.

“Oh, angus. we celebrate you.”

Scandal star Kerry Washington told Cloud to “rest in power” on Twitter, adding “You will be deeply missed”, while British model and actress Suki Waterhouse said she was “heartbroken” following the news.

US model Gigi Hadid also remembered Cloud after they starred together in a 2022 Christmas campaign for Ralph Lauren Fragrances.

Sharing a clip of the pair dancing for the campaign on her Instagram Story, Hadid wrote: “Just saw the news about the loss of Angus.

“I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit.”

Cloud was recently cast to co-star in Scream 6.