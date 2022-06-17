17 June 2022

European Commission recommends EU candidate status for Ukraine

By The Newsroom
17 June 2022

The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status, a first step on the long road towards membership for the war-torn country.

The recommendation from the EU’s executive arm will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels.

Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Premier League fixtures out: who are your team playing first?

football

Priti Patel vows to push ahead with Rwanda plan despite legal battles

world news

NHS boss asked by patient: ‘If I was white, would I be treated like this?’

news