European Commission recommends EU candidate status for Ukraine
By The Newsroom
The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status, a first step on the long road towards membership for the war-torn country.
The recommendation from the EU’s executive arm will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels.
Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.
