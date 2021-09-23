Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Italy

The lawyer for Carles Puigdemont says the former Catalan leader has been detained in Sardinia, Italy (Francisco Seco/AP) (AP)
By The Newsroom
0:06am, Fri 24 Sep 2021
Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has been detained in Italy his lawyer said.

Lawyer Gonzalo Boye wrote on Twitter that the ex-Catalan regional president, wanted by Spain for his role in a failed bid for secession four years ago, was being held under a European arrest warrant issued by Spain in 2019.

His arrest in Sardinia was confirmed by Mr Boye to the Associated Press.

Mr Puigdemont, who now holds a seat in the European Parliament, lost his immunity earlier this year.

Sardinian media reported earlier in the week he was due to attend an event in Alghero on Sunday, so his presence on the Mediterranean island was expected.

It was also reported that Mr Puigdemont was invited by a Sardinian pro-separatist group.

Mr Puigdemont’s office said in a statement that he had travelled to Alghero from Brussels to attend a folklore festival.

He and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.

