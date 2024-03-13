Powered By Pixels
13 March 2024

Explosion in building outside Beijing kills one person and injures 22

By The Newsroom
13 March 2024

A suspected gas leak explosion in a building in northern China has killed one person and injured 22, authorities said.

The explosion came early in the morning from a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, authorities said in a short statement. The city is an hour drive west of Beijing.

Police cordoned off streets over half a mile from the explosion and were directing people away.

A truck could be seen hauling away a burned-out car with its windows gone.

Pieces of the building’s frame stood at a tilt above piles of rubble.

More than 150 firefighters were sent to bring the flames under control, according to national broadcaster CCTV.

Videos online showed smoke billowing out of a mid-level commercial building at an intersection.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William makes first public appearance since Kate's edited photo controversy

news

Kate issues public apology as she takes blame for digitally altered photo

news

Police officer who shot Chris Kaba denies murder as he is named for first time

news