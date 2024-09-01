Family confirms death of Israel-American hostage in Gaza

The family of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin said he has been killed in the Gaza Strip.

The family issued a statement on Sunday, hours after the Israeli army said it had located bodies in Gaza.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh,” it said.

“The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

There was no immediate comment from the army or details about the other bodies found.

President Joe Biden said he was “devastated and outraged” by the news.

In a statement he said: “It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

The 23-year-old Goldberg-Polin was among the hostages seized by militants at a music festival in southern Israel on October 7. He lost part of an arm in the attack.

Mr Goldberg-Polin’s parents became perhaps the most high-profile relatives of hostages on the international stage, meeting with Mr Biden, Pope Francis and addressing the United Nations.

On August 21, they addressed a hushed hall at the Democratic National Convention, where the crowd chanted: “Bring them home.”

A Hamas-issued video in April showing Mr Goldberg-Polin clearly speaking under duress sparked new protests in Israel urging the government to do more to secure his and others’ freedom.

The announcement is certain to put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal to bring home the remaining hostages. The Israeli leader has said military pressure is needed to win their release as cease-fire efforts falter.

Before Israel’s announcement, Israel said it believed 108 hostages were still held in Gaza and about one-third of them were dead.