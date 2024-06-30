Far-right National Rally party predicted to have strong lead in French election
By The Newsroom
French voters have propelled the far-right National Rally to a strong lead in first-round legislative elections and plunged the country into political uncertainty.
That is according to polling projections.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who called the surprise elections just three weeks ago, urged voters to rally against the far right.
Projections by polling agencies suggest the National Rally stands a good chance of winning a majority in the lower house of parliament for the first time, with an estimated one-third of the first-round vote.
