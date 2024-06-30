30 June 2024

Far-right National Rally party predicted to have strong lead in French election

By The Newsroom
30 June 2024

French voters have propelled the far-right National Rally to a strong lead in first-round legislative elections and plunged the country into political uncertainty.

That is according to polling projections.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who called the surprise elections just three weeks ago, urged voters to rally against the far right.

Projections by polling agencies suggest the National Rally stands a good chance of winning a majority in the lower house of parliament for the first time, with an estimated one-third of the first-round vote.

Emmanuel Macron called the surprise lection three weeks ago (Yara Nardi, Pool via AP) (AP)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news