Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker drowns in swimming accident in Brazil
10:12am, Thu 25 Feb 2021
The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has died in a swimming accident near his home in southern Brazil.
Reports in Brazil say that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul.
Liverpool have been contacted but have yet to comment.
Brzilian football club Fluminense said on Twitter: “Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family.”
Alisson’s brother Muriel, 34, is a goalkeeper at Fluminense.