Finland’s centre-right party claims win in tight election
By The Newsroom
Finland’s center-right National Coalition Party has claimed victory with 94.2% of votes counted in Sunday’s extremely tight three-way parliamentary race, appearing to beat the ruling Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
With the top three parties expected to each get around 20% of the vote, no party is in position to form a government alone.
“Based on this result, talks over forming a new government to Finland will be initiated under the leadership of the National Coalition Party,” said the party’s leader Petteri Orpo, as he claimed victory surrounded by supporters.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox