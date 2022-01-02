02 January 2022

Fire crews tackle blaze at Parliament building in Cape Town

By The Newsroom
02 January 2022

Firefighters are battling a blaze at South Africa’s national Parliament building in Cape Town.

A dark plume of smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building in the centre of the city.

The fire started in the early hours of Sunday in the third-floor offices and spread to the National Assembly chamber, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse told local media.

No people have been injured in the fire, which was reported by security guards, Mr Carelse said.

More than 35 firefighters are battling the blaze, which appears to be threatening the building’s roof, he added.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New year gets off to warmest start on record

news

Superstar cycling couple Jason and Laura Kenny among Tokyo 2020 stars dominating New Year Honours list

news

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon park named by police

news