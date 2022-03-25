Fire rages at oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race
By The Newsroom
A fire is raging at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jiddah ahead of a Formula One race there.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have acknowledged attacking the kingdom.
Online videos showing the blaze were published as practice in the Grand Prix continued despite a large black smoke cloud in the distance.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known but it comes days after a similar attack on a Jiddah oil depot.
The al-Masirah satellite news channel run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels said more details would be released later about their attacks while not immediately claiming the Houthis were behind the Jiddah fire.
