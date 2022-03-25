25 March 2022

Fire rages at oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race

By The Newsroom
25 March 2022

A fire is raging at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jiddah ahead of a Formula One race there.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have acknowledged attacking the kingdom.

Online videos showing the blaze were published as practice in the Grand Prix continued despite a large black smoke cloud in the distance.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during practice at the Formula One Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP) (AP)

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known but it comes days after a similar attack on a Jiddah oil depot.

The al-Masirah satellite news channel run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels said more details would be released later about their attacks while not immediately claiming the Houthis were behind the Jiddah fire.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘300 killed’ in Russian air strike on Mariupol theatre sheltering civilians

world news

Transport Secretary calls for disgraced P&O Ferries boss to quit after ‘brazen’ comments during grilling by MPs

news

Ukraine president Zelensky urges Nato to provide ‘military assistance without limitations’

world news