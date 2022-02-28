28 February 2022

First round of talks with Russia concludes with more possible, Ukraine says

28 February 2022

The first round of talks with Russia about ending the fighting in Ukraine has concluded, and more talks could happen soon, an adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Meanwhile, the president has signed an application for his country to join the European Union, in a bid to solidify his country’s bond with the West.

Mr Zelensky has posted photos of himself signing the application, and his office says the paperwork is on its way to Brussels, where the 27-nation EU has its headquarters.

