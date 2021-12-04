04 December 2021

Five bodies discovered in house outside German capital

By The Newsroom
04 December 2021

German police have found five bodies in a house just outside Berlin.

Officers found the bodies in Koenigs Wusterhausen, south-east of the capital, while responding to a call from someone concerned that the house’s residents had not been seen.

No further details are immediately available.

Police told the dpa news agency that investigators believe the victims were killed, but did not speculate over who might be responsible.

