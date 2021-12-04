Five bodies discovered in house outside German capital
By The Newsroom
German police have found five bodies in a house just outside Berlin.
Officers found the bodies in Koenigs Wusterhausen, south-east of the capital, while responding to a call from someone concerned that the house’s residents had not been seen.
No further details are immediately available.
Police told the dpa news agency that investigators believe the victims were killed, but did not speculate over who might be responsible.
