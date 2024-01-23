Five dead and dozens wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv

Russian missiles have targeted Ukraine’s two biggest cities, damaging apartment buildings and killing at least five people after Moscow shunned any deal to end the almost two-year war backed by Kyiv and its western allies.

The Russian barrage included more than 40 ballistic, cruise, anti-aircraft and guided missiles, officials said. Ukraine’s air force said it had intercepted 21 of them.

The attack injured at least 20 people in four districts of Kyiv, the capital, including a 13-year-old boy, according to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko. Officials said initial reports that a civilian had been killed in the Ukrainian capital were incorrect, and clarified that the wounded person was on life support in hospital.

In Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine, the attacks killed five and injured 42, including four minors, as the missiles damaged around 30 residential buildings and shattered nearly a thousand apartment windows in icy weather, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia used S-300, Kh-32 and hypersonic Iskander missiles in the attack, he said.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said the temperature in the city was minus 7C (19F).

An entire section of a multi-storey residential building was destroyed, trapping an unknown number of people, Mr Terekhov said.

Lying about 18 miles (30km) from the border with Russia, Kharkiv has often felt the brunt of Russia’s winter campaign of long-range strikes that commonly hit civilian areas.

The attacks keep Ukrainians on edge while the 930mile (1,500km) front line has barely budged. Both sides’ inability to deliver a knockout punch on the battlefield has pushed the fighting towards trench and artillery warfare.

Analysts say the Kremlin’s forces stockpiled missiles at the end of last year to press a winter campaign of aerial bombardment.

There appeared to be scant chance of an end to the war any time soon. Russia’s foreign minister defied the United States and other Ukraine supporters at a UN meeting on Monday, ruling out any peace plan they support.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, claimed that Ukrainian forces had been “a complete failure” on the battlefield and were “incapable” of defeating Russia.

The attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv came two days after Moscow-installed officials in eastern Ukraine claimed that Ukrainian shelling had killed 27 people on the outskirts of Russian-occupied Donetsk. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it a “monstrous terrorist act”.

But the Ukrainian military denied it had anything to do with the attack.

Mr Peskov said Tuesday’s attacks should not be seen as Moscow’s response to the Donetsk strike. He repeated the Kremlin’s argument that its forces do not strike civilian areas, although there is substantial evidence to the contrary.

The Ukrainian civilian deaths have helped stir international outrage over Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, and Ukrainian officials have pointed to the attacks in their efforts to secure further military aid from the country’s allies.

Nato signed a 1.2-billion US dollar contract to make tens of thousands of artillery rounds to replenish the dwindling stocks of its member countries. The contract will allow allies to backfill their arsenals and provide Ukraine with more ammunition.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk was, on Monday, the latest foreign leader to visit Ukraine and announce a new aid package that includes a loan to buy larger weapons and a commitment to find ways to manufacture them together.

Ukraine’s allies have recently sought to reassure the country that they are committed to its long-term defence amid concerns that western support could be flagging.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and France’s new foreign minister also travelled to Kyiv in the new year.

But the United States, Ukraine’s main supplier, is currently unable to send Ukraine any ammunition or weapons.

While waiting for Congress to pass a budget and potentially approve more money for Ukraine’s fight, the US will be looking to allies to keep bridging the gap.